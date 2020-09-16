Go Behind the Scenes Where Every Iconic Ford Design Has Come to Life for 65 Years

Ford's Product Development Center in Dearborn is a special place with many stories to tell. After its construction began in 1953, the building was up and running within two years, acting as the base of all Ford Vice Presidents of Design since 1955. That means its walls, roundtables and secret courtyard at the back saw not only every Ford designed for America over the last 66 years, but also concepts and clay models shipped in from former umbrella companies like Land Rover, Jaguar and Volvo.

Soon, however, Ford will demolish this old complex on the northwest corner of its Research & Engineering Center to make room for a walkable campus of interconnected buildings designed to house more than 20,000 employees by 2022. Now, we're invited to take one last tour of the historic site with none other than Ford's current VP of Design Moray Callum.