How to Watch the SCG 004C’s Race Debut at the Nurburgring 24 Hours

Following the action at Le Mans, we continue the racing season with the Nürburgring 24 Hours. With Europe's most demanding endurance challenge already past its qualifying through the night, the cars are ready for the main race starting Saturday, 15:30 CEST. Despite the lockdown, quite a few spectators will be allowed to watch from the Nürburgring's grand stands, while Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus is all set to park its 004C in exchange for a lap with its first road-going 004S prototype, powered by GM's 650-horsepower LT4 V8.

There's no point pushing too hard during the qualification rounds of a 24-hour race, yet after Q1 and Q2, Konrad Motorsport's Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo became the car to beat, followed by Phoenix Racing's Audi R8 LMS GT3 and Team HRT's Mercedes-AMG GT3. At fourth, the top ten's single Porsche 911 GT3 R is followed by three Audis and two AMGs in front of a BMW M6 GT3 in P10.

With a new muffler design and everything they've learned from their 003C seasons built into the brand new 004C, James Glickenhaus' sole entry qualified at 28th. With a speed difference of roughly six mph on average between the fastest laps of the leading Lamborghini and the 004C, you can bet that the Glickhenhaus car was once again dialed back to make sure it's not faster than the German GT3 cars so early on. With them racing in the SP-X class, it's the same game until enough SCG road cars can be sold that the 004 is allowed to race against the rest.

You can re-watch Q1, night qualifying (Q2) and Q3 here, while the highlights of the darkness leading into Friday are here: