Why Designer Frank Stephenson Is a Huge Fan of the New Ford Bronco

The development of Ford's already highly popular body-on-frame Bronco began back in 2015, and rather unconventionally included the laser-scanning of VP of Design Moray Callum’s mint condition 1966 model. With the new parts taking shape based on these classic lines, the team featuring Program Chief Designer Paul Wraith, Design Manager Robert Gelardi and Bronco R Exterior Lead Daniel Kangas didn't use scaled clay models either. Instead, they storyboarded, with the doodles and sketches going straight to the digital space and foam-core inducting. Five years later at the Bronco's launch, Ford is already offering over 200 factory-backed accessories for the two-door and four-door Broncos, as well as its crossover Bronco Sport.

Rumor has it that there's un upcoming pickup version as well, all building on the legacy of Ford's much-loved boxy truck from 1965, penned by Donald N. Frey and Paul G. Axelrad. Now, we have Frank Stephenson, designer of the original BMW X5 have a look at what's easily 2020's most exciting off-road vehicle, and thus the more traditional Jeep Wrangler's worst nightmare.