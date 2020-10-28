This Is What the Jaguar E-Type Looks Like Redesigned by Designer Frank Stephenson

The Series 1 Jaguar E-Type Fixed Head Coupé isn't perfect. The way I see it, while beautiful, it doesn't have the most ideal body proportions, nor stance for that matter. Yet that's hardly Jaguar's fault. Coventry's 1961 technology didn't allow for metal or glass to be shaped in certain ways, and aerodynamicist Malcolm Sayer's futuristic yet sensual exterior design landed on merely upgraded mechanicals from the past—even if that meant a 3.8-liter straight-six engine, independent suspension, and disc brakes all around. What could this icon look like if tweaked today by a legendary automotive designer?

The E-Type launch price was around £2,250 back in the '60s, which would be in the ballpark of $50,000 today. As such a performance bargain, it's no wonder that between March of 1961 and December 1968, Jaguar produced a total of 33,205 Series 1 coupés and cabriolets.

Looking back now, it's also absolutely irrelevant what I would change on the E-Type. Enzo Ferrari called it the most beautiful car ever made, it's a British design icon, and a sports car that turned many unsuspecting children into car enthusiasts, including a certain nine-year-old in 1969 called Frank Stephenson.