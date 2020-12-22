The Bugatti Bolide Is 'the Ultimate Statement,' Says Famed Supercar Designer Frank Stephenson

Reportedly built to FIA standards, the Bugatti Bolide is the ultimate conceptual representation of the brand's W16 quad-turbo powertrain, so far spawning a functional prototype that suggests astonishing performance on the track, at least according to Bugatti's computer simulations. A total of 1,825 horsepower on race gas for a top speed past 310 mph, a 5:23.1 lap around the Nürburgring, and nearly 4,000 pounds of downforce over the rear axle at 200 miles per hour. Bugatti has yet to prove any of these figures in the real world, yet the Bolide's no-nonsense design shows a lot of promise even when standing still. It's pretty much every car designer's dream, and for 27-year-old former intern Nils Sajonz, that opportunity came fairly early.

But what does famous supercar designer Frank Stephenson think about it?

Working with a team, Stephenson designed at least three iconic supercars: the Maserati MC12 based on the Ferrari Enzo, the Ferrari F430 based on the 360's platform, and the McLaren P1, the first hybrid hypercar from Woking packing nearly one thousand horsepower. When it comes to the Bolide, a car which in his view may not be feasible for even limited production, Stephenson is just over the moon with Bugatti's purposeful execution.