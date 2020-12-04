The Bugatti Bolide Concept Was Designed by a 27-Year-Old Former Intern

Prepare to feel bad about your own personal and professional accomplishments all over again, because as it turns out, Bugatti's ridiculous-looking, lightweight Bolide "technological concept" was mostly designed by 27-year-old Nils Sajonz who started with the company just five years ago as an intern. So, tell me, what have you done lately?

It doesn't sound like Sajonz had to spend much time going for coffee runs and making photocopies before getting to do some "real work," because pre-Bolide, the young designer had already cultivated quite the CV, having a hand in the Divo, La Voiture Noire one-off, and Centodieci. Even off-the-clock, Sajonz appears to live and breathe Bugatti, apparently completing his university thesis on a "Bugatti design study for autonomous racing." What's more, the Bolide definitely won't be the last special edition Bugatti he works on either since he was recently promoted to Head of Special Projects at Bugatti Design.