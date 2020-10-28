SSC Admits Tuatara's 331-MPH Top Speed Video Was 'Incorrect' as Chaos Engulfs World Record Run

This is already a messy story, and it's only going to get messier absent clear communication about who's saying what. So here's SSC's long explanation in full:

"Three years ago, SSC began working with Driven Studios, a video team to document what seemed like every waking moment of the Tuatara hypercar and those who’ve created it.

They’ve since interviewed virtually every team member and consultant, captured the car in build and throughout extensive testing, and have played a key role in not only capturing, but in producing the record run on October 10 in Pahrump, Nevada. They have become a trusted partner of the SSC family.

On the big day, October 10, there were video cameras everywhere — in the cockpit, on the ground, and even secured on a helicopter a low-flying T33 to capture the car at speed.

The morning of the run, the record was achieved, we were over the moon. We kept the news under embargo until October 19, with hopes of releasing a video to accompany the press release.

On October 19, the day the news broke, we thought there were two videos that had been released -- one from the cockpit, with data of the speed run overlaid, and another video of b-roll running footage. The cockpit video was shared with Top Gear, as well as on the SSC and Driven+ YouTube pages.

Somehow, there was a mixup on the editing side, and I regret to admit that the SSC team hadn’t double checked the accuracy of the video before it was released. We also hadn’t realized that not one, but two different cockpit videos existed, and were shared with the world.

Hypercar fans have quickly cried foul, and we hadn’t immediately responded, because we had not realized the inconsistencies -- that there were two videos, each with inaccurate information -- that had been shared. This was not our intention. Like me, the head of the production team had not initially realized these issues, and has brought on technical partners to identify the cause of the inconsistency.

At first glance, it appears that the videos released have differences in where the editors had overlaid the data logger (which displays speed), in relation to the car's location on the run. That variance in ‘sync points’ accounts for differing records of the run.

While we had never intended for the video captured to play the role of legitimizing the run, we are regretful that the videos shared were not an accurate representation of what happened on October 10.

Driven Studios does have extensive footage of everything that transpired and is working with SSC to release the actual footage in its simplest form. We’ll share that as soon as it’s available."

Though amateur sleuths immediately started doing their thing on the internet as soon as the news broke, most of the chatter was happening in the background until this week when prominent YouTuber Shmee150 weighed in with his analysis.

In a video, he analyzes the SSC's top speed run doing simple math, comparing the time it takes for the vehicle to traverse a known distance on Highway 160. The numbers don't add up, finding a speed closer to 280 miles per hour, not 331. Furthermore, he compares the Tuatara's run to Koenigsessg's previous record-holding run, noting that the Tuatara is visibly slower than the Swedish hypercar.