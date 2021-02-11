Naked Bugatti Centodieci Exposes the Astonishing Engineering Around the 1,600-HP W16

As a result of all the modifications and powertrain tuning, 62 mph comes in just 2.4 seconds. You can be at 124 mph in 6.1, and 186 mph is reached in 13.1 seconds as the Centodieci breaks negative fuel consumption records.
Now gearing up for series production, Bugatti already put its first proper Centodieci chassis on its roller dynamometer in the Molsheim Atelier, only to check all vital signs of the 1,600-horsepower 8.0-liter W16 before moving on to building the custom exterior. With all the packaging now exposed, have you ever seen a more intimidating rolling chassis? My toolkit would fail me, that's for sure.
With the ten Centodieci models being scheduled for 2022 deliveries, in the next few months, this validation prototype will undergo dynamic testing with simulations run in the wind tunnel, and the chassis setup will follow in the footsteps of the more handling-focused Chiron Pur Sport, no doubt.