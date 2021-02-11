Naked Bugatti Centodieci Exposes the Astonishing Engineering Around the 1,600-HP W16

We've already seen the 1,850-horsepower Bugatti Bolide track-special prototype without most of its ultra-light carbon fiber body panels, only to find 3D-printed hollow titanium parts that can withstand mind-blowing forces underneath. The Bolide is also the most extreme testbed of the quad-turbo W16 powertrain, yet as far as the road-going Chiron alternatives go, the 1,600-horsepower Bugatti Centodieci priced at $9.7 million and limited to ten units is also an interesting proposition. That's what we'll be studying here.

Long sold out, the futuristic tribute to Romano Artioli's 1991 Bugatti EB110 is actually 25 miles per hour slower than the Chiron despite its extra power, for which you can blame its high-downforce aero package. To remind you more of the later EB110 Super Sports, Bugatti's team added the iconic air inlets designed by architect Giampaolo Benedini where the Chiron features the traditional C-line. These five holes also improve oil cooling. The rear is basically formed into a large ventilation outlet, dominated by the eight-piece LED taillight.