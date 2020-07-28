Peek Under the Hood of the Fascinating Quad-Turbo Bugatti EB110 Supersport

Unlike the often-mentioned McLaren F1, the 1991 Bugatti EB110 did come with a dedicated engine built from scratch, along with a six-speed manual, a carbon-fiber tub, all-wheel-drive and the great nation of Italy's hopes and dreams. Fuelled partly by Romano Artioli's fortune, this 3.5-liter is an all-alloy double-overhead-cam V12 featuring five valves per cylinder, twelve individual throttle bodies, and four IHI turbochargers with charge-air cooling for a whopping 560 horsepower at 8,000 rpm, and 450 pound-feet of torque at 4,200 rpm in EB 110 GT tune.

Designed by Nicola Materazzi and current Lamborghini Chief Technical Officer Maurizio Reggiani, the V12 produced even more power in the roughly 30 EB110 Supersports made after 1993. These offered 611 horsepower at 8,250 rpm, along with 479 pound-feet at an unchanged 4,200 rpm.