$3M Bugatti Chiron and Porsche 911 GTS Wreck While Trying to Pass an RV

Nothing can spoil a scenic route like slow moving traffic. It's easy to get flustered and jam on the accelerator the second a passing lane comes up, especially when you've got many hundreds of impatient horses under your right foot. But this recent wreck involving a Mercedes C-Class wagon, a Porsche 911 GTS, a $3 million Bugatti Chiron and a motorhome on a mountain road in Switzerland is a good reminder of why it's better to play it safe when attempting an overtake.

Highlighted by Rennlist, the incident happened earlier this month on Switzerland's beautiful Gotthard Pass in the Alps, popular with tourists and enthusiasts alike. According to the official report released by local police, a line of four cars had formed behind a large RV that was driving slowly along the road around noon on Wednesday, August 12, with the Porsche and the Bugatti in third and fourth position respectively.