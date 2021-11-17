Listen to a Bugatti EB110 Sing on the Dyno at 8700 RPM

The Bugatti EB110 was one of the more obscure supercars of the 1990s, built by a short-term revival of the brand which only lasted from 1987 to 1995. The cursed supercar, which debuted into a stalling world economy, nevertheless had serious preformance credentials. A handful of these cars were ever produced, and now you can hear one on the dyno at 8700 rpm thanks to the magic of YouTube.

The Bugatti EB110's engine was a particular highlight of the car—a bespoke 3.5-liter quad-turbo V12 engine, with five valves per cylinder. Paired with a classic six-speed manual mission, the engine breathed through 12 individual throttle bodies and delivered 553 horsepower and 451 lb-ft of torque. The later Super Sport model would further turn the wick up to 603 hp.