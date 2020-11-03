These Miniature Porsche 917s and Crystal-Coated Jaguars Are the Power Wheels of the Rich

The prices aren't listed on Half Scale Cars' website—most say "Price on Application"—but according to Top Gear, the Half Scale Cars Porsche 917K costs $19,392 at today's exchange rate. That's as much as a brand-new full-size Toyota Corolla, but would I be adding Salzburg stripes in vinyl and modifying the car myself to better accommodate dumb adults then? No, I'd be starting off with a half-scale 917 that's already in the same livery as my dumb Lemons car. (Possibly with crystal stripes. Duh.)

While the ads for Half Scale Cars' mini-Mercedes 722 race car and tiny Cobra specifies that only one child under the age of seven will fit inside each car (height depending), Top Gear fit noted grown-up in a plain racing suit The Stig inside their 917K. That gives me hope that someone, someday might take one of the larger Half Scale Cars out as a silly paddock vehicle that will be left around to joyride in.