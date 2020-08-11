$5.8M Bugatti Divo Delivery Is the Coolest Unboxing Video You'll Ever See

Once there, the cargo is extracted from the truck with a forklift, untethered from its wooden box and very carefully driven out. You know the dopamine hit you get from opening up that shiny new iPhone every other year? I'd imagine this is like that but, y'know, more.

Only 40 Bugatti Divos will ever be made and, naturally, even fewer will be coming to the United States so for the vast majority of people, this is a car that will live exclusively on YouTube, in video games, and, of course, plastered all over car-geek websites like ours. Nevertheless, we'd be lying if we said this wasn't a supremely cool-looking thing we'd love to get our hands on. The modern art museum-worthy taillights are especially neat and something we feel like we haven't appreciated enough before.

However, with 1,479 horsepower on tap, other motorists who happen to come across this Bugatti in the wild will likely have plenty of opportunities to gawk at the Divo's taillights soon enough.

