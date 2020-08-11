$5.8M Bugatti Divo Delivery Is the Coolest Unboxing Video You'll Ever See
It's like an iPhone, but better.
The materialistic part of the modern human psyche loves a good unboxing video and this might just be the most expensive unboxing video of them all. In spite of COVID-19 and all of the economic carnage that it has caused, Bugatti is delivering the first examples of its $5.8 million Divo hypercar to customers this year and, thankfully, Connecticut exotic car dealer Miller Motorcars has documented the arrival of what is apparently the first Divo in the United States.
Unlike your neighbor's newly leased Chevrolet Trailblazer which arrived at its dealership strapped to the top deck of an open transport truck alongside half a dozen other Chevys, the Bugatti Divo is transported with a bit more care. After landing in JFK from Paris (despite this car's Volkswagen engineering, Bugatti is, at the end of the day, a French brand), the dedicated wooden crate containing the Divo is transported in its own, closed trailer to the dealership.
Once there, the cargo is extracted from the truck with a forklift, untethered from its wooden box and very carefully driven out. You know the dopamine hit you get from opening up that shiny new iPhone every other year? I'd imagine this is like that but, y'know, more.
Only 40 Bugatti Divos will ever be made and, naturally, even fewer will be coming to the United States so for the vast majority of people, this is a car that will live exclusively on YouTube, in video games, and, of course, plastered all over car-geek websites like ours. Nevertheless, we'd be lying if we said this wasn't a supremely cool-looking thing we'd love to get our hands on. The modern art museum-worthy taillights are especially neat and something we feel like we haven't appreciated enough before.
However, with 1,479 horsepower on tap, other motorists who happen to come across this Bugatti in the wild will likely have plenty of opportunities to gawk at the Divo's taillights soon enough.
