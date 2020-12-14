America's Largest Wildlife Overpass Opens in Texas After Years of Construction

Hitting an animal in your car is no fun for you, much less the creature in question. Without wildlife overpasses, however, animals have no other way to get from one side of the road to the other without risking their lives, and the lives of drivers. We should all be happy to hear, then, that the largest wildlife overpass in the nation has just opened, crossing a span of the Wurzbach Parkway in San Antonio, Texas.

Built to connect two halves of the 330-acre Phil Hardberger Park, the 150-foot wide Robert L.B. Tobin Land Bridge has been under construction since 2018, although it has been planned before the park was even opened back in 2010. At $23,000,000, it wasn't cheap, but with the completed bridge now open to the public, it all seems like it was all worth it. The grass has yet to grow as green as it is in the artist's renderings, however, the scale of the bridge is impressive with or without sprouting foliage.