This Dual-Driver 1954 Plymouth Belvedere Driver’s Ed Car Is the Ultimate Survivor

Just think of the unspeakable horrors and driving sins this thing has experienced. Then think harder about the horrifying car-crimes it's seen because this Belvedere has a three-on-the-tree manual transmission.

I always assumed that our driver's ed class car was destined for the crusher. The class I took in high school had some generic Mitsubishi that had truly seen better days, and it sucked. I haven't thought about that car until just now, when I saw this eBay ad for a nice 1954 Plymouth Belvedere with dual controls.

Honestly, I'm surprised that the seller isn't advertising a gearbox full of jello based on that fact alone. The instructor in the right seat must have been on their A-game.

Fortunately for lovers of weird vintage finds, whoever kept this Belvedere running all these years clearly took care of it. Maybe that was their penance for shuttling sweaty teens in and out of the left seat. The seller claims it runs and drives well, although the brakes aren't great.

This '54 Belvedere only has 11,370 miles on it per the seller. If that five-digit odometer reading is true, it definitely hasn't been out much from its last maintenance stickers from the 1980s. That story is told through a ton of maintenance stickers in the door jamb—including a repurposed seed company sticker.