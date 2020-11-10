These Trick Pulley Systems Are What Mail Carriers Use to Make Their Cars Right-Hand Drive

When we think about hauling the mail in a right-hand-drive car, we probably have visions of R34 Skylines dancing in our heads. Yet we also need to get our mail, and neither snow nor rain nor heat nor a left-hand-drive car should stop the delivery of those overnighted parts.

Problem is, mailboxes are on the right side of the road, but people still carry the mail in left-hand-drive cars anyway. Not every postal worker gets a trick Grumman LLV anymore, especially now that those mail trucks are long past their expected lifespan. Regular vehicles like Jeeps and Subarus are a pretty common sight on rural mail routes thanks to their bad-weather capabilities.