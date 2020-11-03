The Mullin Automotive Museum Reopens to the Public This Week

Since 2010, Peter W. Mullin's astonishing car collection has been open to the public under the roof of The Mullin Automotive Museum in Oxnard, California. Earlier this year, this excellent establishment was also forced to close down due to the pandemic, which led to its crew switching to steaming online tours in order to keep in touch with the audience. The good news is that starting from Nov. 6, the Mullin will be open once again.

Tickets must be purchased in advance via Mullin's refreshed website, after which visitors will be able to check out Concours “Best of Show” winners such as the 1936 Bugatti Type 57SC Atlantic, 1938 Hispano-Suiza Dubonnet H6B "Xenia" and the 1937 Talbot-Lago T150-C-SS Goutte d’Eau, as well modern icons such as the 1994 Bugatti EB 110 Supersport, which is parked close to the world’s most extensive collection of Bugatti artwork, sculpture, and furniture. Bugatti chairs, people!