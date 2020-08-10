The 1938 Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B Xenia Rocks a 7.9L Inline-Six That's Half an Airplane V12

Frenchman André Dubonnet scored six aerial victories as a pilot during World War I, only to continue by racing Bugattis and Hispano Suizas throughout the peacetime that followed. As an inventor, he also came up with the trailing arm independent front suspension and steering system bearing his name, which he even managed to sell to General Motors in the early 1930s. Improving unsprung weight by keeping the steering gear and kingpins inboard of the suspension, Dubbonet's setup made it into Fiats, Alfa Romeos and Iso Isettas in Italy, Simcas in France and in the late ‘50s, into BMW 600s and 700s in Germany.

As the wealthy heir to the Dubonnet drinks fortune, in 1930, André Dubonnet married Xenia Johnson, who unfortunately died soon afterward. For his fifth prototype, Dubonnet commissioned coachbuilder Jacques Saoutchic to create an aviation-themed one-off using Hispano-Suiza chassis No. 103. The resulting art deco masterpiece is known as the 1938 Dubonnet Hispano-Suiza H6B Xenia.