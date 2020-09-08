Here's Why Using Paint Stripper on a Plasti Dipped Car Is a Really Bad Idea

Plasti Dip is great if you want an easy, non-permanent color change for your ride. You mask everything up, spray it on, and when you're tired of your 30-year-old German car being pink, you peel it off. But its removal can be an arduous process, sometimes taking days. If you wanna speed up that process, find a friend. Do not, I repeat, do not use paint stripper and a tarp.

Why? The answer you seek is splashed across this unfortunate Audi A5, whose absolutely roasted bodywork was shared on Facebook by DreamWraps, an automotive customization shop out of Newport, Kentucky. This car has seen better days, to say the least. In fact, It looks like it was set on fire.