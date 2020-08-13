Why This Crusty Aston Martin DB4 That Sat for 30 Years Might Really Be Worth $1M

This DB4's seller, Octane Australia, alleges the car spent the first year of its life in Brown's possession before being imported to Australia in 1962. It is said to have subsequently passed through two owners before ending up in the hands of its current owner who, after reaching about 96,000 miles, interred the car in their garage around 1990. Since, it has accumulated the sort of mild grubbiness that glass-half-full auctioneers like to call "patina," or a "restoration opportunity."

And restoration it would indeed need, and not just because this DB4 hasn't been driven in three decades. Many photos show visible corrosion on the body, and those of the interior and trunk show them to be utterly trashed—this isn't a restoration for the faint of heart or light of wallet. Neither is the ownership of old British cars for that matter, but this DB4 is an especially extreme case, one whose parts availability will make an MG Midget's look like a Toyota Supra's.