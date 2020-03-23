Did You Know Martha Stewart Drives a Manual Aston Martin DB9?
It turns out America's favorite homemaker is a bit of a gearhead.
If you told us to guess what homemaking tycoon Martha Stewart had in her garage, we'd probably place our bets on something posh but practical like a Mercedes R-Class, Lexus RX Hybrid, or any number of luxury crossovers from Cadillacs to Land Rovers. While Martha does, in fact, appear to do most of her traveling in a Mercedes-Benz GLS, the Stewart garage is also home to something a little more exotic, an Aston Martin DB9 with a manual transmission.
Yep, in between the pictures of food and other famous people, Martha's Instagram followers got a look at how she's been spending her time: delivering eggs in a V-12 British grand tourer.
"It’s about 15 years old, standard shift, not a very good radio, but the car sounds great, drives like a dream once you master the gears." Not the worst car review we've come across, frankly. Perhaps Stewart can join our ranks as an automotive critic once the whole cooking-and-decorating thing runs its course.
And whether or not you're a fan of hers or not, Martha's Instagram is a gallery worth scrolling through not just for the occasional car-related post but because it oozes the fun-grandma energy we all desperately need right now.
Here's a shot of her posing next to a Ferrari like a real social media influencer.
Here she is knocking out what sounds like every one of her travel-related spon-con deals in one fell swoop.
Here's a throwback shot of her looking triumphant AF on her Harley-Davidson.
Here's how she really feels about people who constantly use "reply all."
And finally, here's her behind the wheel of that GLS daily complete with the obligatory micro-review.
In other news, "my drivers and I" is now my preferred pronoun, please and thank you.
