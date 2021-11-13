Science or Art? Aston Martin's Lead Designer Explains the Valhalla Supercar

Starting at about $800,000, Aston Martin’s new Valhalla will be the brand’s first mid-engine supercar since the ill-fated Bulldog some 40 years ago. Lest we forgot, the Bulldog–Aston Martin’s angular wedge-shaped mid-engine car–was a one-off supercar ahead of its time. Looking like a predecessor of the DMC DeLorean, the Bulldog was all but a whisper in history until it was restored earlier this year. Now with the Valhalla, Aston Martin hasn't given up on its mid-engine dreams. The sleek Valhalla, dubbed “Son of Valkyrie” because of its shared technologies with its track-ready papa, is a result of a collaboration between Aston Martin and Red Bull Racing. Initially called AM-RB 003 internally, it became Valhalla with the same naming convention as the other Aston Martin “V” cars. Two of those (Vulcan and Vantage GT12) were shepherded by Aston Martin's Chief Creative Officer Marek Reichman, a 16-year veteran of the brand. While his specialty is design, his eye for aerodynamics and engineering is unmistakable on the Valhalla.

Reichman told The Drive during a one-to-one interview in Austin that the Valkryie set the tone for the current understanding and language of aerodynamics for Aston Martin. They don't have to rush through it, either: in 108 years, the brand has built only 100,000 cars and each one is assiduously crafted. By way of comparison, Toyota produced two million cars in 2020 in the U.S. alone “I enjoy the interplay between the science, the engineering, the aerodynamic suggestion, and the kind of aesthetic answer to that suggestion,” Reichman says. “An aerodynamicist sees one solution, and they’ll say to me when we’re developing it, ‘I need a big hole on the side of the car for cooling.’ And I’d say, ‘Well, it could also be this shape, can’t it?’ As long as I’m not interfering with the volume of air they need and I can prove the principle still works, we get the aesthetics of a sports car or a racing car. That’s the marriage of engineering and design.”