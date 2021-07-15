2022 F1 Cars Will Look Something Like This

Formula One is making a lot of changes for the 2022 season. From heading to Miami to a radical redesign of the cars that are supposed to fix the "boredom" problem, the pinnacle of motor racing is undergoing a bit of a renaissance. Ironically, this complete rework of the rules will come off the back of a season where F1's actually been great and teams up and down the grid seem to suddenly be more competitive. Admittedly, that's at the cost of having pinned back Mercedes with a regulation change this year that directly targeted its car, but well, it worked. Now everything is due to change—again.

F1

In an unveiling event called Formula One Begins, a chassis constructed according to the 2022 regulations was put on display ahead of this weekend's British Grand Prix. The car that's been shown isn't one that'll be raced, as it's got no power unit in and it's been built by the series to show what the 2022 regulations represent, rather than what the teams will ultimately come up with. Of course, every aerodynamic and chassis department in F1 is frantically trying to find their own loopholes in the new regulations, so don't take this as a template for what we'll see on track next year, but more of a rough sketch of how the rules can be interpreted. 2022 will bring F1's biggest rule change since the hybrid era started. It's something that's been being worked on by the FIA and FOM since 2016 with a single target: making overtaking easier. If you follow F1, you'll be aware there's a pattern for drivers to say, "it's so hard to overtake here" or "it's too hard to follow" virtually at every circuit. In theory, these regulations are set to challenge the "dirty air" problem for cars following each other for good.

F1

F1