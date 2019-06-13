James Bond's Original 1965 Aston Martin DB5 Complete With Guns, Smokescreens Is Headed to Auction

The world's most famous spy had the hots for hard liquors and hard-to-get women, but if there was one commodity that James Bond was notorious for flaunting, it was his Q Branch issued fleet of flashy cars that fine-tuned his playboy persona. Soon, you too can own a piece of automotive espionage, as one of the most famous cars of all time is headed for auction this fall: 007's 1965 Aston Martin DB5.

While the work of Ian Fleming was fiction, the Hollywood story kept true to Fleming's portrayal of Bond, especially his love of expensive cars. Needless to say, this unique example is even more special, since it's the one car that's typically associated with the super secret agent.