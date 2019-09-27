Watch James Bond Thrash an Aston Martin DB5 While Filming 007's No Time to Die

As far as we know, the new film is called No Time to Die and it will be Daniel Craig’s fifth and final appearance as 007. This is also a major celebratory moment for the James Bond franchise as this new movie marks the 25th installment in the series. As you’d expect, the film producers are going all-out to make this one especially memorable.

A spy video was recently posted to Facebook showing a massive chase scene with James Bond’s classic Aston Martin DB5 getting driven hard in the quiet coastal town of Matera, Italy. The scenes show the vintage Aston being pursued by a pair of villainous Jaguar XF sedans and a few motorcycles.

For instance, the film will supposedly feature loads of throwbacks to previous Bond flicks. In addition to reviving the silver DB5 that made its debut in Goldfinger, Bond will reportedly also get behind the wheel of the classic V8 Vantage roadster driven by Timothy Dalton in The Living Daylights.

You can see in a few snippets where the DB5 is fitted with heavy-duty camera mounts as well as a stuntman sitting who's atop the roof, capturing a few shots of Craig himself driving the British classic. At one point, a stunt camera car does step into the scene to repeat a few of the DB5’s moves.

It’s exciting to see footage of filming in progress as it shows the production team isn’t skimping out while making the final film with Craig starring as the lead man. Rather than resorting to CGI and green screens, the team is producing the chase scene with actual stunt driving. Who doesn't love to see the DB5 hustling through an Italian villa, after all?