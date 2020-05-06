In the world of one-percenter off-road fanatics, there are a few must-have upgrades. First, of course, is a skyscraping lift kit for extra ground clearance, whether it be on the trail or in the dunes (or the mall). Second is a full suite of lighting equipment capable of illuminating an entire airport runway. Finally, adding an extra axle and pair of wheels at the back instantly gains anyone street cred amongst their millionaire friends and can actually help with traction when done right.

This hi-vis yellow Ford Super Duty looks to check all of those boxes with extravagance to spare. Judging by these photos posted to Instagram by Colorss Motorsport, the 2017-2019 Super Duty is riding on a set of six Method Racing wheels. We've reached out to the shop for details but if we had to guess, the Toyo Open Country all-terrains are likely 40-inch rollers. The suspension underneath is clearly top-shelf Ohlins equipment, though the most noteworthy mods have everything to do with the extended bed, frame, and wheelbase.

Assuming—and hoping—that the rear wheels are powered the same as the rest, it takes a respective amount of fabricating and custom work to create a true six by six. Aside from the mechanical obstacles that stand in the way, the frame itself must be stretched to accommodate the extra length, as does the bed and its fenders. The conversion was supposedly completed by a firm called T-Rex, who has a history of modifying Dodge Rams for hardcore off-road use. There's no telling exactly how long this Blue Oval truck's wheelbase is now, but it's certainly longer than any factory option; for reference, a crew cab, long bed F-350 measures 164 inches from one axle to the other. Completing the look is a set of aggressively armored bumpers and fender flares that tie together the brash aesthetic. There's also the triple rollbar in the bed, which could actually come in handy as far as increased rigidity goes.