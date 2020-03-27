The Larger-Than-Life Tale of Vini 'Big Daddy' Bergeman, the Limo King of Los Angeles

Rolling slowly down a quiet suburban street in Orange County, California, the late afternoon sun smacking me straight in the face, I struggled to make out the house numbers painted on the curbs. A flash of color up ahead caught my eye. In the front yard of a ranch house, a young lady was wildly bouncing up and down, clutching a giant inflatable pink heart tightly to her chest. I pulled the 28-foot long, 10-passenger Lincoln Town Car to a stop as she came running up, tossing the heart aside. It was her birthday. She was super excited. And completely naked. I grew up in small-town Connecticut, where a scene like this had never played out in my wildest hormone dreams. But now I was working for Vini “Big Daddy” Bergeman, the Limo King of Los Angeles, and things were about to get weird.

Ultra Limousine Corporation

During the mid-1980s, I was selling cars at a dealership in Compton while schlepping my graphic design portfolio to interviews at ad agencies. I was a car enthusiast, interested in sports car racing and classic Porsches, but after seeing some of the crazy custom stuff rolling around LA, I needed to be part of that world. On a whim, I drove to the office of Ultra Limousine in La Palma. Parked on the side of the building was a block-long Cadillac limo with a cow-catcher grill. I camped out in the lobby waiting for Vini to emerge. When he finally did, I was taken aback. He could really fill a room.

Getty Images Vini Bergeman in 2015.