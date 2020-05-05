Ford Super Duty With $70k in Damages Doesn't Have Parts Left to Break
What kind of person would destroy a $100,000 pickup truck just for views? A YouTuber.
High-dollar pickups have seen a huge uptick in popularity across the United States—if it doesn't have a heated steering wheel and a top-notch sound system, a lot of folks don't want it. Then there's the realm of custom trucks, where supremely expensive wheels, lift kits, and engine mods drive prices into the stratosphere. Such is the case with YouTube personality WhistlinDiesel's Ford F-350 Limited, which cost a hair over $100,000 with all of its custom upgrades. That never stopped them from completely destroying the truck, though, and the amount of financial damage is enough to make your head hurt.
In case you didn't know, we're talking about the AnyLevel-built Super Duty that's been absolutely drug through the mud, had its bed filled with over 12,000 pounds of wet concrete, and even been buried underground. The crew has broken virtually every crucial part of the Ford, from front to back. The frame and suspension underneath are so loosely held together now that it's a wonder the truck can stand up on its own.
Anyhow, those behind the channel added up the damage caused by each of their viral escapades, all of which were performed for little else other than gaining internet fame. Their numbers seem to be rough estimates, but when you're dealing with a truck you bought secondhand with all the modifications already made, it's hard to pinpoint exact figures. Rest assured—it's all expensive.
They estimate that the AnyLevel hydraulic lift, which has been dismantled from a plethora of payload challenges and impossibly high jumps, costs around $30,000. The most expensive kit listed on the company's website is $19,895, so unless there was more custom work performed to WhistlinDiesel's truck specifically, that number's off by a good amount.
The 28-inch wheels, on the other hand, were actually around $7,000 when new. Then there's the $3,000 front bumper, the $2,000 fenders, and the list goes on. It's also missing the entire aluminum bed, which is a massively expensive component without any labor or paint.
In all, they claim to have caused roughly $70,000 in damage to the Ford SEMA special. While real numbers are likely a little lower than that, it's impossible to argue just how hopeless this truck's future now is. And it's not like an insurance company will cover the costs—these guys have nearly 900,000 subscribers on YouTube. Their stunts are no secret.
It'd be unethical to endorse anyone with this level of disregard for money and responsibility. How could you, after watching them literally whack the truck with an excavator and not even skip a beat while effectively digging its own grave? Instead, we'll just say we're glad someone else took on the financial load to perform a handful of ludicrous tests. Of course, we knew the rear-end would give way with a payload that's three times the listed capacity, but we would never have known exactly how bad.
The YouTubers claim this truck's stint will soon be over. Don't be surprised, though, if they roll out another ludicrous project. This isn't the first pickup they've trashed, after all.
