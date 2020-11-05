Police chases are nothing new, but it's not every day something besides a clapped-out Ford Probe ends up being involved in one. Occasionally, something exciting like a supercharged Mustang will try to escape the cops at high speed. Surely, then, a one-off 6x6 pickup supposedly built by the Diesel Brothers is on another level. Stay classy, Los Angeles.

After eluding capture for a few miles, the driver in the Ford Super Duty soon found that, as well as not being very fast, the six-wheeled monstrosity didn't corner very well either. An unsuccessful attempt to escape through a Taco Bell parking lot led to the truck getting into a scrap with a telephone pole, which it lost. Following this defeat at the hands of the local infrastructure, the suspect was apprehended.