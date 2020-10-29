Driver in Supercharged Ford Mustang Hits 178 MPH Fleeing From Police on Arkansas Interstate

Muscle cars offer the most affordable performance out there and, in turn, they're the go-to pick for people who like to get in some high-speed trouble on the road. One of the fastest and cheapest options—the Ford Mustang—is no exception. Case in point: this Mustang driver attempting to escape the cops after getting nailed speeding on Interstate 30 near Little Rock, Arkansas. After hitting 178 miles per hour in a vehicle that appears to have gotten some upgrades from Roush, the suspect exited the highway and got in a collision with two other vehicles.

It's not clear why the driver fled the scene instead of pulling over. You can see at the start of the video below that the officer flipped their lights on at normal highway speeds, and there were no incriminating items in the vehicle with him. Had he pulled over, he would've simply been charged with speeding. Obviously, that's not all that happened.