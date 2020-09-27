Faulty Brake Pedals Force 2020 Ford Mustang Recall Affecting More Than 38,000 Cars

While owners of stick-shift-equipped 2020 Ford Mustangs have their own concerns, those who drive 10-speed automatic 'Stangs should be aware of a new recall issued by the Blue Oval. Per documents published via the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration this week, these cars may suffer cracked brake pedal brackets that greatly increase the risk of a crash. Importantly, this issue is said only to be present on certain 2020 model-year Mustangs without a clutch pedal.

According to the NHTSA summary, this bracket is at risk of breaking during a sudden stop. Thankfully, no reports of incidents or injuries from this defect have been submitted. The potential cause of the problem is cited by Ford as "insufficient design margins" involving the materials used to make the brake pedal assembly. Ford apparently changed from using nylon to polypropylene in 2020 Mustangs with automatic transmissions.

Affected owners should be getting a mailed notice informing them about the recall soon, and they'll be instructed to take their car to the nearest Ford dealer to have the brake pedal bracket assembly replaced free of charge.

Ford used this recalled polypropylene brake pedal assembly in Mustangs built between March 4, 2019, and Aug. 13, 2020. In total, about 38,000 Mustangs left the factory with the faulty bracket. Because this generation of Ford Mustang is sold globally, and they're all assembled in the same Michigan facility, this recall is not limited to cars sold in the United States.

On a related note, the NHTSA also circulated a recall for the 2020 Mustang in May of this year. It involved the front-facing camera fitted to some Mustangs, which may have possibly been misaligned at the factory. This can throw off several safety features that rely heavily on such cameras like pre-collision assist, adaptive cruise control, lane-keep assist and automatic high-beam headlights.

