Texas Police Department Buys 2020 Ford Mustang With Money From Speeding Tickets

The relationship between car enthusiasts and police is a tense one, and not without reason. Our kind doesn't like the extra scrutiny we receive from law enforcement because of the bad apples in our community , while the other prefers not to hear of (let alone engage in) dangerous high-speed chases. Anything to bridge the gap between these two groups would be welcome, and one Texas police department has a solution that sounds right by us, because it's adding a Ford Mustang to its fleet.

According to the Houston Chronicle, the Pasadena Police Department (the one in Houston, not California) will drop $49,275.82 on a white 2020 Mustang, paid for in part by funds gathered from speeding tickets. This won't be the 730-horsepower Saleen Mustang police interceptor you see up top—it'll more likely be a Mustang GT.

"The money that is going to pay for this comes from the child safety fund, which is generated through speeding tickets and things like that," said City Councilman Phil Cayten. His fellow Councilman Bruce Leamon explained that the city green-lit the expenditure with the hope of improving police officers' relationship with the general public, especially young people.

"It's a lot of money to spend on a car, but a couple of years ago, community services adopted a dog from our animal shelter, and this dog became an icebreaker between the police department and kids," Leamon told the publication. "A dog and a car are not a good correlation, but a car like this with decals and lights, when the police officers go to a school and encounter children, it'll be an icebreaker. When the kids come up and look at the car and talk to an officer, they'll feel comfortable talking to the officer."

Police Chief Josh Bruegger told the paper that the car will primarily be used as an outreach vehicle, used for visiting schools, appearing in parades, and so on. Before it enters service, the Mustang will be decorated in a special livery, one that the department's fleet manager Sergeant Glen Severs describes as "a patriotic look with American flags and it will be red, white, and blue."

The Drive contacted Chief Bruegger for additional details on the Mustang's build specification and asked for comment on whether it'll also see service as a cruiser or interceptor. We'll update this space when we receive a statement.

