Fleet of Ram Trucks to Haul Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade Floats in NYC

Thanksgiving is a holiday of traditions, especially when it comes to what's on the television. While you and yours may turn to the football game during the afternoon, morning time is often reserved for one nationwide event: the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. If you live in New York City or happen to be in town, maybe you stop by to watch it in person with the other 3.5 million in the audience, but regardless of where you observe the hours-long procession with some of the most elaborate floats, you'll see Ram trucks leading the way.

This is the fifth consecutive year in which Ram vehicles serve as the event's official truck. Over 20 Ram pickups will make their way from West 77th and Central Park to the Macy's on Herald Square, some of which are specially wrapped to match the floats they're hauling: Harvest in the Valley by Green Giant, Splashing Safari Adventure by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, Mount Rushmore's American Pride by South Dakota Department of Tourism and Santa's Sleigh.