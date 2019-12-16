Drunk Ford Mustang Driver Doing Donuts Blows up Engine and Sets Tesla Supercharger on Fire

Look, I know the Ford Mustang is the internet's favorite punching bag and oftentimes the car community's laughing stock. I, an allegedly smug Porsche-driving snoot-bag can even empathize. The pony-car crash memes must get old after a while.

Then, one of your fellow Mustang hoons does something really dumb and reminds us all why the memes became a thing. You know, something like a donut into a ball of flames at a Tesla supercharger.