Semi Truck Driver Drags Crushed Ford Mustang for Half-Mile Before Realizing Something's Wrong

Indiana State Police were notified of a two-vehicle crash that took place on Sunday afternoon involving a 1989 Ford Mustang and Volvo semi truck in which the driver of the former lost control and was pinned underneath the 18-wheeler. The sports car was smashed by the tractor-trailer and dragged a half-mile before the semi driver noticed and subsequently stopped on the highway.

What's been described as a "mechanical failure" in the official news release caused Mustang driver Ryan Lawson, 40, to swerve into traffic. This resulted in his vehicle getting caught under the semi's trailer, causing major damage to the car's hood and cockpit. Miraculously, Lawson was able to exit the vehicle under his own power and appeared uninjured although he denied medical treatment.

Take a look at the carnage below: