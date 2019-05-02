Watch a Semi Truck With Damaged Brakes Use an Emergency Runaway Ramp

Anyone who has ever taken a road trip through a mountain range has seen these massive and somewhat alarming semi truck runaway ramps that sit at the bottom of steep hills. These emergency pull-outs are in place to help vehicles (normally 18-wheelers) come to a safe stop if something were to go wrong on their way down the hill. Well, something like that just happened in Colorado on Friday, and it was all caught on video.

Looking like an offramp to nowhere, these safe-places split off from highways and sometimes climb back up the sides of mountains to use gravity in their favor. The ramps themselves are often shallow beds filled with sand or gravel, or sometimes steel nets.

Most truckers lean on engine braking when driving downhill for long distances in order to avoid burning out their brakes, but sometimes Murphy's Law has its way, and the brakes fail. When that happens, the trucker's best solution is to take the runaway truck ramp and swallow the tow bill for getting their truck out. Fortunately for the residents of Colorado, the trucker featured on this video did just that.