Watch a Semi Truck With Damaged Brakes Use an Emergency Runaway Ramp
Ever driven past one of those ramps and wondered if they're ever used? They are, and a lot more often than you think.
Anyone who has ever taken a road trip through a mountain range has seen these massive and somewhat alarming semi truck runaway ramps that sit at the bottom of steep hills. These emergency pull-outs are in place to help vehicles (normally 18-wheelers) come to a safe stop if something were to go wrong on their way down the hill. Well, something like that just happened in Colorado on Friday, and it was all caught on video.
Looking like an offramp to nowhere, these safe-places split off from highways and sometimes climb back up the sides of mountains to use gravity in their favor. The ramps themselves are often shallow beds filled with sand or gravel, or sometimes steel nets.
Most truckers lean on engine braking when driving downhill for long distances in order to avoid burning out their brakes, but sometimes Murphy's Law has its way, and the brakes fail. When that happens, the trucker's best solution is to take the runaway truck ramp and swallow the tow bill for getting their truck out. Fortunately for the residents of Colorado, the trucker featured on this video did just that.
The incident was recorded by Colorado resident Jesse Terrell, who quickly shared the footage to social media, where it has since gathered 2.3 million views and even the attention of local news affiliates.
Not every situation where brakes fail has a good ending like it did here, as recently a Texan trucker who wasn't competent enough to read highway signage that identified a runaway truck ramp blew down the slopes of a mountain and into a traffic jam, damaging at least 28 vehicles and killing four. His case remains under investigation, but given that he said he closed his eyes before impact rather than take evasive action, his odds don't look good.
- RELATEDTruck Driver Who Killed Four in Fiery Highway Crash 'Closed His Eyes' Seconds Before ImpactMaking matters even worse, the owners of the trucking company responsible have been cited 10 times in the last 18 months for bad brakes.READ NOW
- RELATEDSeptic Truck That Couldn't Hold it in Dumps Eight Tons of Human Feces on Public Road: ReportTo make matters even worse, passing motorists simply thought they were driving by mud, further spreading the mess.READ NOW
- RELATEDHydrogen-Powered Kenworth Semi Trucks Are Being Deployed in Los Angeles and Long BeachToyota and Kenworth are launching a fleet of 10 fuel-cell trucks to test the technology in the real world.READ NOW
- RELATEDWatch This Pack of Headless Robotic Dogs Pull a Loaded Semi Truck Across a Parking LotBoston Dynamics published a YouTube video showcasing the capability of its latest creation, SpotMini, just as it nears production.READ NOW
- RELATEDThis Perfect Survivor 1996 Ford F-150 Costs the Same as a Brand-New Pickup TruckFor $46,900, would you take this over a 2019 Ford F-150?READ NOW