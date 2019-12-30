Police Car Flips Over, Catches Fire After Hitting Giant Pothole on Houston Streets

According to Houston Police Department Lieutenant Christopher Bruce, the chase started around midnight when the officer tried to pull a speeding driver over in east Houston. Instead of stopping, the driver sped away, and the chase was on. The flip occurred about three minutes into the chase. The officer was able to get out of the car on her own, but the suspect escaped.

The officer works for a task force that specializes in driving while intoxicated cases, per the Houston Chronicle. The police car that flipped was an all-white cruiser, which is now quite crumpled on its side. The officer who flipped over in the car mid-pursuit was hospitalized after the crash but suffered no serious injuries.

Police are still looking for the suspect.