Check Out the Intricate Wheels That Come on the 2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package

Precisely one week before the performance upgrade's order books officially open, Ford is giving a closer look at the ultra rad wheels that come with the Mustang Mach 1's Handling Package. Measuring 19 inches in diameter, these wild-looking wheels were apparently inspired by truss bridges, roll cages, and bird's nests as well as the wheels found on the company's electric Mach-E GT prototype.

Made of cast aluminum, the layered construction here is usually seen on the wheels of non-production show cars but Ford has somehow made it work on a machine meant not just for actual roads but also the track. Measuring an inch wider while weighing, on average, two pounds lighter than the regular Mach 1 wheels (front wheels are 1.77 pounds lighter; rears are 2.21 pounds less hefty), the automaker says these Handling Pack wheels are structurally sound enough to put up with hard on-track cornering. Naturally, they ride on proper track-ready tires too with Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2s (305-section fronts, 315 in the rear) acting as the rubber that meets the road.