Los Angeles Driver Stops for Gas While Being Chased by Police

Bonus: The driver even went inside to pay—not at the pump. While we at The Drive don't recommend ever getting into a police chase of your own, we have to admit that walking in to pay at the counter is the ultimate flex on The Man's inability to keep up.

What happens if you run low on gas during a police chase? All that speed no doubt tanks your fuel economy. Ditching the car and running is always an option, but one cunning Los Angeles-area driver on Tuesday built up enough of a lead from his pursuers in blue to be able to make a pit stop along the way.

The Glendora Police Department told NBC Los Angeles that the driver was for a theft at a Home Depot—hence the chase. The driver's car appeared to have major front end damage including a missing bumper, but it was unclear if that damage happened during the chase.

When the chase reached the city of El Monte, the driver took advantage of the lead he'd built up on the cops to fuel up mid-chase.

"I've always thought about, is there ever a procedure where they refuel and keep going? This is it," said NBC Los Angeles' newscaster, who described the bizarre pause in action "a quick pit stop, for sure."

That wasn't the driver's only stop at a gas station along the way. Just before filling up, NBC Los Angeles notes that the driver apparently tossed something into the back of a white truck at another gas station, and may have grabbed something from that person. The NBC station's helicopter was following the chase and captured the pit stop clip posted above.

After that, the driver went through several cities to hop onto westbound Interstate 10 in West Covina, then back onto surface streets in East Los Angeles, where NBC Los Angeles says he "once again continued to perform dangerous, evasive maneuvers." The chase then picked back up on westbound State Route 60 east of downtown L.A., and at around 6:25 p.m., the car pulled into a parking garage. After all that, it was unclear as to whether police actually found the driver they were after.

