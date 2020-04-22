You Can Run from the Cops in a Smart Car—If You Just Believe in Yourself

According to various news outlets, it all started Wednesday morning when the tenacious Smart driver was involved in a disturbance at a Walmart parking lot in Gilbert, Arizona. Police responded to a "suspicious person in the parking lot...who was screaming and yelling" and "refused to speak to officers," according to AZ Family. The man then fled. And by "fled" we mean "walked away, got into his car and left."

The driver of the Smart car reportedly refused to pull over, ran multiple red lights, and got on I-17 heading west towards Phoenix. In the interest of public safety, the Department of Public Safety then decided to call off the ground pursuit, leaving the driver to think they had gotten away, at least temporarily.

At some point, however, police resumed the chase because once the fleeing Smart reached I-10 and Watson some 30 miles away from Phoenix's city center, the mild goose chase came to an end with a PIT maneuver, leaving the tiny, silver Fortwo stopped on the side of the road facing the wrong direction, surrounded by several police SUVs, and looking to have suffered some body damage. Obviously, the suspect was then taken into custody.