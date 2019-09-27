Driver Escapes After Tesla Police Car Runs Low on Battery in 110-MPH Chase

According to Fremont Police, Officer Jesse Hartman was nearing the end of his shift in the Tesla on Friday night when he initiated a pursuit after spotting a Toyota Avalon connected to a felony warrant. The chase continued onto I-680 at speeds topping 110 mph with two backup units close behind Hartman as he led the charge. But after eight minutes, he looked down and realized his predicament.

"I am down to six miles of battery on the Tesla, so I may lose it here in a sec," he radioed his fellow officers. "If someone else is able, can they maneuver into the number one spot?"

Don't you hate when your phone's at one percent? But before the Tesla actually ran out of juice, the suspect began driving on the shoulder to pass other vehicles, prompting higher authorities to call off the pursuit in the interest of public safety. Hartman then pulled off the freeway to find a public charger before returning to the station. California Highway Patrol units later located the Toyota crashed into a patch of roadside bushes a short distance past where Fremont Police pulled back. The driver was already gone and still has not been located.

As the story spread throughout the week, Fremont Police took to Facebook on Thursday to point out that the pursuit had been called off for safety reasons before the Tesla ran out of battery, and that its low state was no different than a regular police car running out of gas. Fair enough—what's less explainable is starting an 11-hour patrol shift at half charge. The department notes that while the Model S is supposed to be recharged between shifts, in this case it "had just been returned from our Corporation yard." Officer Hartman set out for the afternoon with 50 percent battery.