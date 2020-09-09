Man Says He Blew Through Work Zone on 187 MPH Police Chase to Go “Show Off” New Audi RS7

An Audi RS7 owner in North Carolina violated this in the worst way—to the tune of 187 mph through a 65-mph work zone in North Carolina, reports WRAL . According to the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a patrolman tried to pull over Ayaz Naeem Ansari, 39, of Rosedale, Md., for speeding in the RS7 on Interstate 95, only to have Ansari speed away.

The first rule of owning a cool car is that people will hang around and wait for your cool car. They want to see it. It's new! It's interesting! It's pretty, fast or both! If you're heading somewhere to show it off, there's no rush. They're on your time now, cool car owner. It's still rude to be excessively late or flaky, but chillax. You've got this.

That's when authorities claim he nearly topped out the RS7 in a work zone, going just 3 mph shy of the RS7's 190-mph top speed.

Ansari tried exiting the interstate at roughly 100 mph near Four Oaks, N.C., and crashed while trying to avoid the two stop sticks that the highway patrol put down on the U.S. Highway 701 exit that he took.

No one was injured in the crash, according to authorities cited by WRAL, and the RS7 even fared pretty well, given that Ansari aimed for the shrubs.

The excuse is what got our attention, though. Ansari claimed that he was heading to Myrtle Beach to "show off" his new RS7. Again, man—the RS7 admirers out there are on your time. You're in control. Let them hang out on the beach a bit longer. There's plenty to do in Myrtle Beach! It's a beautiful town! There's no need to speed here.

Ansari's other charges suggest other reasons for speeding away, however. According to WRAL, he faces two traffic violations, three drug misdemeanors and three felony drug trafficking charges over the incident. The charges are related to trafficking in opium or heroin.

