Watch This 1,100-HP Audi RS3 Catch Fire and Lose Its Brakes at 150 MPH 

Things go bad quicker than the Audi's 0-60 time as both the driver and cameraman sitting shotgun realize their last 150-mph blast set something on fire. The engine dies almost immediately as they're still coasting around a buck twenty, at which point the brakes fail too. That nifty drag parachute is still pinned with no chance of being deployed, and the electronic e-brake is also shot.

In short, the two guys find themselves in car that's being consumed by fire while still flying down a long, gentle downslope at triple-digit speeds. The smoke continues to thicken as the pair debate what to do; putting the Audi into the highway wall is brought up, but that increases the risk of being trapped. Car doors are opened, foot-braking is attempted, but it's still three long, panicky minutes before it finally comes to a stop, where both men have no idea whether the engine bay is about to explode in flames.

It seems they stopped just in timeā€”less than 30 seconds later, fire leaps out from under the hood and quickly consumes the entire front end. It's absolutely a total loss, but one that could've come with mortal consequences had things gone a bit differently.

According to 1320video, It was later discovered that the fire was caused by a disconnected brake line that squirted black fluid over the heated brakes and ignited. Once the car stopped, the fuel line melted and coming torched the car. That's gotta sting.

h/t: reddit

