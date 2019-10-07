Ford F-550 Super Duty 6×6 'Indomitus' Is a Sweet Truck With a Dumb Name
It was built by a popular reality TV crew and it can be yours for $145,000.
If you thought the whole "6x6 all the things" fad had already been put to rest, I'm here to tell you that you're wrong. Way wrong. Not only have 6x6 Jeeps, trucks, and even Land Rovers been popping up for sale in recent times, but the prices of these behemoths have also been dropping rapidly—making sure every bro-truck lover or ambitious mid-level manager out there can get in on the action. Now, a 2017 Ford F-550 with the 6x6 treatment and mandatory graphics is up for sale at Unique Specialty & Classic Cars in Mankato, Minnesota for $145,000, which is a bargain compared to Hennessey's $375,000 Silverado 6x6.
This enormous truck is called "Indomitus," which according to the dictionary means "untamed, unsubdued, ungoverned, unrestrained, untamable, ungovernable," and was commissioned from the Diesel Brothers by the Minnesota Soybean Research Council. The Diesel Brothers are two, uh brothers, who run a self-titled reality TV show on Discovery where they turn junkyard diesel trucks into cool creations thanks to deep pockets and TV magic.
According to the listing, the F-550 features a 6.7-liter Power Stroke diesel V-8 engine and six-speed automatic transmission, which if unmodified produce 440 horsepower and 925 pound-feet of torque. The seller claims both rear axles are operable and feature a custom four-link suspension with adjustable airbags and Bilstein shocks, making this diesel-burning monster a true six-wheel-drive off-roader. The truck is raised all around by a 7-inch Readylift suspension kit and sits on 40-inch tires with equally in-your-face DBL wheels. Aftermarket bumpers, lights, and other accessories complete the look desired by the Soybean folks, who clearly aimed to promoted their biodiesel with the help of this rolling banner.
The ad doesn't disclose which specific F-550 trim level this truck is, but judging by the cloth bench seat, interior trim, and the alarm clock-sized center screen, we can only assume it's the XL model that's typically sold for company fleets for approximately $52,000. If accurate, this would mean the builder is valuing the 6x6 system, additional eye candy, and celebrity-esque pedigree at least $93,000, or roughly the cost of a range-topping 2019 F-450 Limited with zero miles.
For what it's worth, Indomitus is actually a good-looking truck with a dumb name, and the seller claims it's willing to remove the graphics at the buyer's request. If you don't think this Ford is for you or the price tag is a bit too rich, you can always go with this Jeep Wrangler Rubicon 6x6 that doesn't have a dumb name. Just kidding, it does, it's called the "Terminator," but it's only $74,995.
