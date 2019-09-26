2020 Ford Super Duty's New Diesel V-8 Wins Engine War With 1,050 LB-FT of Torque

It was only a matter of time before the Blue Oval released the horsepower and torque figures of its updated 2020 Ford Super Duty. Would it beat the Ram's 1,000 lb-ft of torque? Could it top GM's 35,500-pound towing capacity? Yes, it could, and it did. But you've got to read the fine print.

First, the engine. Ford's updated Power Stroke diesel makes 1,050 pound-feet of torque and 475 horsepower. That's 50 more torques than Ram's optional Cummins that makes 1,000 pound-feet, and like the Chevy and GMC, it sends that power to the ground via a new 10-speed automatic transmission. Meanwhile, the Ram HD relies on a six-speed unit.

Here's where you gotta pay close attention. The 2020 Super Duty out-tows its rivals, but the advertised 37,000-pound max tow rating belongs to the massive F-450. And not just any F-450, but a regular-cab 4x2 model with a gooseneck setup. So if you think you can buy a luxurious F-Series to take the family on a cross-country trip while towing 37,000 pounds of God-knows-what, you can't. Buy a Freightliner instead. Thirty-seven thousand pounds is a massive figure, however, and it's also 1,500 pounds more than the range-topping Sierra and Silverado HDs.

Fifth-wheel towing for the F-450 sits at a maximum 32,500 pounds, while conventional (bumper) towing maxes out at 24,200 pounds. In case you were wondering, those are all best-in-class metrics.