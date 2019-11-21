2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS: Out-Chromes and Out-Glams the Competition

In between the two reclining back seats is also a fridge with dedicated space for champagne bottles. The car can even be had with its own, matching champagne flutes because when you roll in the back of an SUV Maybach, every day is apparently worth celebrating. The GLS can even cover up any lingering musks of fine wine, Kobe steak, or drive-by poverty with a dedicated interior fragrance which MB's press release describes as "white osmanthus blossom, floral and light, rounded off by a gentle leather note and spicy tea." Leather, tea, and flowers? Sign us up.

When the big Maybach arrives at its destination and its doors are opened, the ride lowers by 25 millimeters and an illuminated, anodized aluminum running board silently presents itself like a well-behaved butler. If its owner bothers to look back at it, they'll be treated to an SUV positively doused in chrome. It's got chrome all over its face, surrounding the windows, on the door handles, on the roof racks, on its rear bumper, and rear diffuser. Mercedes says it all "lends dignity and elegance to the profile" but we think it's nothing short of overkill.

