Mercedes-Maybach's First SUV Starts at $161,550

To recap, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic will be powered by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 assisted by a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system. Grand in every sense of the word, Maybach's first SUV will also mark the first time Mercedes has granted an SUV with its hood-mounted, three-pointed star. Occupants will waft their way through life in two sumptuous-looking reclinable rear seats and ride on air suspension with E-Active Body Control while surrounded by dark wood trim that's been aged for at least 10 years.

All seats are heated and ventilated while entertainment is can be controlled by a backseat MBUX seven-inch tablet and delivered through a Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system. A built-in refrigerator with custom champagne flutes is also a thing that can be had. On the outside, the Maybach GLS sets itself apart from the regular GLS with two-tone paint, 23-inch wheels, a different grille, and a whole lotta chrome.

Considering it offers three rows of seating, unlike the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Maybach GLS won't have any direct competition from Europe's most luxurious automakers, but only the likes of the BMW Alpina XB7 and all-new Cadillac Escalade.