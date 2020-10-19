Mercedes-Maybach's First SUV Starts at $161,550
Built in Alabama, this fancy GLS will be the most expensive car mass-produced in America.
First unveiled back in November, we're finally getting details of the first-ever Mercedes-Maybach SUV, the 2021 GLS 600 4Matic. When the uber-luxurious, high-riding Mercedes hits dealerships later this year, it'll start at $161,550 including destination.
That's more than double the regular Benz GLS's base price of $76,000 but, believe it or not, around $40,000 shy of its previously-expected $200,000 valuation. Despite that, the Tuscaloosa, Alabama-built Maybach GLS will still become the most expensive mass-produced vehicle assembled in the U.S.—bar ultra-limited run unobtanium like the record-breaking, 331-mph SSC Tuatara—one-upping the Ohio-built, $159,495 Acura NSX by just a couple grand.
To recap, the Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 4Matic will be powered by a 4.0-liter bi-turbo V8 assisted by a 48-volt EQ Boost mild hybrid system. Grand in every sense of the word, Maybach's first SUV will also mark the first time Mercedes has granted an SUV with its hood-mounted, three-pointed star. Occupants will waft their way through life in two sumptuous-looking reclinable rear seats and ride on air suspension with E-Active Body Control while surrounded by dark wood trim that's been aged for at least 10 years.
All seats are heated and ventilated while entertainment is can be controlled by a backseat MBUX seven-inch tablet and delivered through a Burmester High-End 3D surround sound system. A built-in refrigerator with custom champagne flutes is also a thing that can be had. On the outside, the Maybach GLS sets itself apart from the regular GLS with two-tone paint, 23-inch wheels, a different grille, and a whole lotta chrome.
Considering it offers three rows of seating, unlike the Bentley Bentayga and Rolls-Royce Cullinan, the Maybach GLS won't have any direct competition from Europe's most luxurious automakers, but only the likes of the BMW Alpina XB7 and all-new Cadillac Escalade.
