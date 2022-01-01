Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 With a Sketchy VIN Just Popped Up on Copart

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 was launched as the first SUV in the Maybach lineup, starting at $161,550. It’s as plush as expected at that price tag, replete with boatloads of leather and amenities like a Burmester 3D surround sound audio system. Rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was seen late last year showing off his new GLS600 even before it was available in dealerships, bouncing to the beat with its top-notch suspension system.

While it would be great to have one if that’s in your price range, you might want to think long and hard before you buy one of these particular beasts coming up for sale soon. While it’s not up for auction quite yet on the Copart site, this two-tone Maybach SUV is teed up and attracting attention not just for what it has but what it’s missing: a full VIN.