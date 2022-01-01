Mercedes-Maybach GLS 600 With a Sketchy VIN Just Popped Up on Copart

The 2021 Mercedes-Maybach GLS600 was launched as the first SUV in the Maybach lineup, starting at $161,550. It’s as plush as expected at that price tag, replete with boatloads of leather and amenities like a Burmester 3D surround sound audio system. Rapper and actor Chris “Ludacris” Bridges was seen late last year showing off his new GLS600 even before it was available in dealerships, bouncing to the beat with its top-notch suspension system.
While it would be great to have one if that’s in your price range, you might want to think long and hard before you buy one of these particular beasts coming up for sale soon. While it’s not up for auction quite yet on the Copart site, this two-tone Maybach SUV is teed up and attracting attention not just for what it has but what it’s missing: a full VIN.
A glance at the listing reveals right up front that the GLS600 has a catch: “Please note, the following damage may be present on the vehicle: missing/altered VIN.” There is no mention of why the VIN is missing or altered, but as Carscoops points out, it's possible it may have been stolen at some point and recovered by authorities.
If that doesn’t give you pause, Copart is estimating the retail value of the Mercedes-Maybach at $189,965, or roughly $29k over sticker. VIN or no VIN, the Maybach GLS600 includes a 4.0L V8 biturbo engine making 550 horsepower and 538 lb-ft of torque that propels it from zero to 60 in 4.8 seconds. It’s all-wheel drive with a nine-speed automatic transmission, and you can step up via powered running boards.