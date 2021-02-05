There’s a Louisiana Barn Packed With Rotary-Powered Cars and They’re All For Sale

Most of the rotary-powered cars here appear to be first and second-generation RX-7s, also known as the FB and FC, respectively. One of these cars—it looks like an FB—has been redone with a huge widebody kit. It's unclear if it has any other modifications beneath the bulged-out body, but I suppose you'll have to just mask-up and sniff around there to find out. The mask is both because of the pandemic, and what looks like the six-inches of dust covering everything in this barn, of course.

If you were asking me what to get here, I would say one of the two Rotary Pickups. They were only made between 1974 and 1977, they look great, they have a bed for all your plywood-carrying needs—I think they're your best bet. I mean, you could try to restore one of the 70 other vehicles in this barn, but some of them look a little far gone. At least the black pickup outside is parked in a driveway, implying it's moved under its own power recently. That's a promising sign.

