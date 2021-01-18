Watching Two Geo Trackers Balance on a Giant Seesaw Is Utterly Terrifying

Doing a little stunt-driving here and there is nothing out of the ordinary. Kia likes to takes its K5 sedan on some sweet jumps, and YouTubers like to ruin their brand-new Ram TRXs in spectacular fashion. However, what you don't see very often is two cars teetering on a massive seesaw. But not just any cars...Geo Trackers, nonetheless.

Now yes, the Geo Tracker wore a lot of different name badges across different markets, yada yada yada, but that's not the point. The point is that, for whatever reason, somebody decided that a high-stakes seesaw ride with two Trackers—with passengers onboard—was possible to perform and somehow worth the risk of injury, lawsuit, and even death. Keep in mind as you watch the videos below, that there are no guardrails and no safety mechanisms. If one of these cars were to fall off, that would be it.